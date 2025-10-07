Indian scientists create scalable recycling process for solar waste

From pv magazine India

Researchers at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) have developed a scalable recycling process to address India’s growing solar PV waste challenge. The process has been validated through laboratory trials and industry feedback.

The team received a research grant of INR 2.5 million ($28,170) from the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission, Government of Maharashtra, to support the project.

India’s PV waste is projected to reach nearly 200,000 tons by 2030 and 1.8 million tons by 2050. The solution aims to reduce this waste while supporting UN Sustainable Development Goals 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) by promoting circular manufacturing and sustainable construction practices.

Most discarded solar panels in India are currently stored or partially dismantled for aluminum and cables, leaving valuable materials such as silver, copper, tin, and lead unrecovered due to the difficulty of separating laminated, multi-layered structures.

The initiative, led by Dr. Sarita R. Zele, developed a process that recovers valuable materials from end-of-life solar panels and converts non-recoverable fractions into construction materials such as bricks, blocks, and aggregates. The dual approach prevents hazardous waste from entering landfills and reduces dependence on virgin raw materials.

“Solar energy is one of the pillars of India’s clean energy transition, but its by-product – solar panel waste – is a growing concern,” said Zele. “Our research provides a sustainable solution that not only recovers valuable resources but also converts waste into useful construction products. This ensures that renewable energy continues to be truly green and environmentally responsible.”