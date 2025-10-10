Chinese PV Industry Brief: Inner Mongolia launches 16 GW renewables project

Inner Mongolia has launched construction on its first ultra-high-voltage (UHV) transmission energy base with a capacity exceeding 16 GW. The project, located in the central-northern part of the Kubuqi Desert, represents a total investment of CNY 98.8 bn (USD 13.59 bn). It will comprise 8 GW of solar power, 4 GW of wind, 4 GW of supporting coal-fired capacity, and 5 GWh of new energy storage. A dedicated ±800 kV UHV transmission line, stretching 699 km, will be built to deliver power to Cangzhou in Hebei province, with a transmission capacity of 8 GW. The project is expected to be completed and operational by the end of 2027. Once in operation, it will transmit around 36 TWh of electricity annually to the North China grid centered on the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei region, of which renewables will account for 60 per cent. The project is estimated to cut standard coal consumption by roughly 6.4 million tonnes per year and reduce carbon emissions by 16 million tonnes annually.

Trina Storage recently announced the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Yuasa Shoji Co. for large-scale energy storage cooperation. Under the agreement, the two sides will jointly supply a total of 500 MWh of large-scale energy storage systems to the Japanese market starting in 2025. Trina said the partnership will accelerate its business expansion in Japan, leveraging its technological expertise and integration capabilities across the full value chain—from battery cells and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to AC-side solutions—while ensuring high standards of safety, reliability, and cost efficiency.

Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage may resume its Hong Kong initial public offering within the next three months after its previous application lapsed earlier this year. The company said its March IPO filing expired at the end of September as the process was not completed within six months—a common occurrence for first-time applicants rather than a sign of failure. Sources told Chinese media that HiTHIUM plans to restart its Hong Kong listing by the end of this year to raise funds for its global expansion and to accelerate growth in its energy storage systems business.