Negative pricing reshapes solar finance as investors turn to storage for flexibility in Europe

From ESS News
The Aurora Energy Finance 2025 conference, held in Paris on October 8, brought together renewable energy financiers to discuss investment strategies in an era of increasing price volatility and negative pricing. As renewables take a dominant share of the energy mix, these market shifts are reshaping established business models and forcing lenders, developers and policymakers to re-evaluate how they assess and distribute risk.
Amid this uncertainty, new opportunities are emerging for those willing to adapt. The focus is moving toward flexible assets, evolving market signals and early-stage models for storage that can support long-term resilience.
Adapting to negative prices
A key challenge lies in adapting project models to the growing frequency of negative prices. Lisa McDermott, Managing Director for Project and Infrastructure Finance at Dutch commercial bank ABN Amro, noted: “Assets that are now operating during negative hours were financed historically, when lenders were not yet as familiar with negative pricing as they are today.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.