Bahrain launches tender for 100 MW solar project

The BAJ Solar IPP projects is planned to have a capacity of 100 MW and to be located near Bilaj Al Jazayer, on the Southwest coast of Bahrain.

Image: Afsal Shaji, Unsplash

Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has issued a tender for the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Bilaj Al Jazayer, on the Southwest coast of Bahrain.

The Bilaj Al Jazayer Independent Power Project (BAJ Solar IPP) will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis.

Interested developers will have time until December 28 to submit their bids.

The target commercial operation date (COD) is September 30, 2027.

Bahrain wants to bring 255 MW of solar generation capacity online by the end 2025 by using net meteringtenders for large-scale projects, and a renewable energy mandate for new buildings. The kingdom’s renewable energy target envisages 700 MW of solar, wind and energy-from-waste generation capacity by 2030.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Middle Eastern country had just 66 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of December.

