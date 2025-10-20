Improving sodium-ion battery stability with calcium

From ESS News
Researchers at the Tokyo University of Science in Japan report a breakthrough in improving the stability of sodium-ion batteries under ambient conditions through a new calcium-doping strategy.
Sodium-ion batteries have long struggled with surface instability in air and water, particularly in their cathode materials. These instabilities cause structural degradation, irreversible phase changes during cycling, and limited energy density, ultimately leading to reduced performance and shorter lifespans.
The scientists focused on enhancing the air and water stability of a sodium compound known as Na₂/₃[Fe₁/₂Mn₁/₂]O₂ (NFM), which they describe as a “very promising composition” for use as a P2-type cathode material offering fast ion transport and strong cycling stability.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.