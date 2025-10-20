Improving sodium-ion battery stability with calcium

Researchers in Japan have adopted a new calcium-doping strategy to improve the stability and electrochemical properties of NFM, a cathode material used in sodium-ion batteries. The new technique enhances crystallinity and increases the interlayer spacing in NFM, resulting in higher performance compared to NFM treated with conventional processes.

Image: Tokyo University of Science

Researchers at the Tokyo University of Science in Japan report a breakthrough in improving the stability of sodium-ion batteries under ambient conditions through a new calcium-doping strategy.

Sodium-ion batteries have long struggled with surface instability in air and water, particularly in their cathode materials. These instabilities cause structural degradation, irreversible phase changes during cycling, and limited energy density, ultimately leading to reduced performance and shorter lifespans.

The scientists focused on enhancing the air and water stability of a sodium compound known as Na₂/₃[Fe₁/₂Mn₁/₂]O₂ (NFM), which they describe as a “very promising composition” for use as a P2-type cathode material offering fast ion transport and strong cycling stability.

