Copper doping boosts manganese cathode stability in sodium-ion batteries

From ESS News

Researchers at the Tokyo University of Science have found that adding copper to a sodium-ion battery cathode material improves stability and therefore, lifespan.

The study, published in Advanced Materials, demonstrates a method to overcome a key defect in β-sodium manganese oxide (β−NaMnO2​), a promising low-cost alternative to lithium-based materials.

The NaMn material exists in two primary crystal forms, an α-phase and a β-phase. While the β-phase is of particular interest, its synthesis process often introduces structural defects known as stacking faults (SFs).

