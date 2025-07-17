Copper doping boosts manganese cathode stability in sodium-ion batteries

Researchers at the Tokyo University of Science have shown that using copper can eliminate defects in sodium manganese oxide battery types, boosting battery cycle life.

Image: Shinichi Komaba, Tokyo University of Science

From ESS News

Researchers at the Tokyo University of Science have found that adding copper to a sodium-ion battery cathode material improves stability and therefore, lifespan.

The study, published in Advanced Materials, demonstrates a method to overcome a key defect in β-sodium manganese oxide (β−NaMnO2​), a promising low-cost alternative to lithium-based materials.

The NaMn material exists in two primary crystal forms, an α-phase and a β-phase. While the β-phase is of particular interest, its synthesis process often introduces structural defects known as stacking faults (SFs).

