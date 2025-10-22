Future-proof or fail: how battery storage projects can thrive in Germany

From ESS News
The hype around the German battery storage market continues to build – but so do the challenges, particularly around grid connections. While operational assets are delivering almost unbelievably strong returns and the first gigawatt-hour-scale projects are on the horizon, the vast majority of the 500 GW of projects currently in the grid connection queue will never make it off the ground.
For those that do succeed, future-proof project design is essential. As the market matures, some revenue streams are expected to dry up while new ones emerge. Developers must anticipate these shifts by designing assets with flexibility in mind – ready to adapt to evolving market dynamics and grid needs.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.