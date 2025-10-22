Future-proof or fail: how battery storage projects can thrive in Germany

From ESS News

The hype around the German battery storage market continues to build – but so do the challenges, particularly around grid connections. While operational assets are delivering almost unbelievably strong returns and the first gigawatt-hour-scale projects are on the horizon, the vast majority of the 500 GW of projects currently in the grid connection queue will never make it off the ground.

For those that do succeed, future-proof project design is essential. As the market matures, some revenue streams are expected to dry up while new ones emerge. Developers must anticipate these shifts by designing assets with flexibility in mind – ready to adapt to evolving market dynamics and grid needs.

