Philippines raises FIT levy for renewable payments

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of the Philippines has given the go-ahead to state-owned National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) to raise the feed-in tariff allowance (FIT-All) from PHP 0.1189/kWh to PHP 0.2073/kWh.
The new FIT-All rate – which is the levy electricity consumers pay to finance renewable energy incentives in the Philippines – is described by ERC as a “balance.”
“It ensures there is enough money to pay renewable energy producers on time, while also minimizing the additional cost passed on to consumers in the form of interest payments to these producers,” the regulator said in a statement. “It considers the required funds to settle a PHP 19.06 billion FIT differential and build a PHP 3.74 billion working capital allowance, which serves as a buffer to guarantee timely payments to the renewable energy producers.”
ERC also stressed that, as of the beginning of September, 97.6% of FIT obligations were paid off, for a total amount of PHP 215.27 billion.
“To guarantee that the FIT-All fund is managed properly, the ERC has ordered an immediate audit,” it also stated. “All parties involved, including grid operators and power distributors, have been directed to make their records available for this review.”
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Philippines’ cumulative solar capacity surpassed 2.9 GW by the end of 2024.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.