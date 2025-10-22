South Africa simplifies registration process for distributed PV

South African power utility Eskom has simplified the registration process for PV systems operating under the Small-Scale Embedded Generation (SSEG) scheme.

“The major change, finalised last month and effective from 1 October 2025, is that Eskom’s residential customers may now have their systems signed off by a Department of Labour (DoL)–registered person (excluding single-phase testers), and an Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA)-registered professional is no longer required,” the company said in a statement. “This follows a review of compliance and safety requirements as well as a stringent due diligence process, pending the expected changes by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS).”

By registering their SSEGs, customers not only meet regulatory requirements but can also sell surplus energy to Eskom via net billing, store excess power within the utility framework, and reduce electricity costs through self-generation.

“We encourage customers to come forward and register their systems to meet NERSA’s legal requirements. Registration not only ensures compliance and safety but also positions customers to benefit from future programs that reward clean energy generation,” Eskom said.

The company began urging all South African customers with Small-Scale Embedded Generators (SSEG) to register their solar installations in February.

The utility reminded residential customers with unregistered SSEGs up to 50 kW – typically between 5 kW and 10 kW in households – that they could qualify for an exemption from registration-related fees until March 2026.

Generators operating entirely off-grid and not connected to Eskom’s network do not need to register but must provide proof they function independently of Eskom’s supply.