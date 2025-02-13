Eskom calls for registration of all grid-tied solar installations

Eskom is urging all South African customers with Small-Scale Embedded Generators (SSEG) to register their solar installations as soon as possible.

The utility reminded residential customers with unregistered SSEGs up to 50 kW – typically between 5 kW and 10 kW in households – that they could qualify for an exemption from registration-related fees until March 2026.

After the exemption period, standard charges such as application, tariff conversion, and connection fees will apply.

Eskom said all SSEG installations operating alongside its supply, including those not exporting power to the grid, must be registered with Eskom or the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).

“As a licensed electricity distributor, Eskom ensures that all connections – both load and generation – comply with the required codes, standards and guidelines set by NERSA,” Eskom added. “Adhering to these technical standards is crucial for maintaining network security, ensuring the safety of field personnel and protecting the public.”

By registering their SSEGs, customers not only meet regulatory requirements but can also sell surplus energy to Eskom via net billing, store excess power within the utility framework, and reduce electricity costs through self-generation, said Eskom.

Generators operating entirely off-grid and not connected to Eskom’s network do not need to register but must provide proof they function independently of Eskom’s supply.

Eskom said it has engaged with customers and stakeholders on SSEG registration since 2020 and has included connection information in bill inserts since May 2021. It ramped up its registration and compliance campaign in 2023.

The initial campaign launch coincided with a period of severe load shedding, when Eskom first waived connection charges for residential rooftop solar.

The utility recently implemented a weekend of load shedding for the first time in more than ten months, but the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) said the nation remains on track to eliminate forced power outages permanently.