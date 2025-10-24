South Korea to introduce rules for agrivoltaics

South Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs plans to introduce a law establishing the legal basis for the deployment of agrivoltaics.
Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung met with farmers and solar companies this week to discuss forthcoming agrivoltaic legislation. Song said the act is expected to be drafted this year and enacted in the first half of next year.
The meeting took place at an agrivoltaic demonstration site in Ochang-eup, Cheongju, where cabbage crops grow beneath solar panels.
Earlier this month, the ministry said on its website that new agrivoltaic rules will seek to prevent overdevelopment, safeguard food security, and return profits to residents, communities, and farmers. It said the law will rely on rural spatial plans to determine suitable areas for deployment.
The statement came in response to local reports expressing concern over future projects. The ministry added that because agrivoltaics remain in the pilot stage before formal adoption, media outlets should avoid speculative coverage.
The ministry first outlined its agrivoltaic strategy in April 2024, proposing to extend the permit period for unused farmland from eight to 23 years.
Earlier this year, researchers concluded that solar is set to become the most cost-competitive energy source in South Korea by 2030 to 2035.
