Megasol launches anti-glare solar module

From pv magazine Germany
Switzerland-based solar module manufacturer Megasol has presented a new 450 W, all-black module featuring a proprietary microstructured glass surface with a matte finish designed to drastically reduce mirror-like reflections.
The manufacturer said the surface also provides a uniform, architecturally appealing appearance for the glass-glass module, known as the M450.
According to a glare analysis conducted by the Bern University of Applied Sciences, the luminance of the M450, depending on the angle of incidence between 10° and 50°, ranges from 3,000 to 9,000 candelas per m2. This value remains well below the critical threshold of 20,000 candelas per square meter, which Megasol notes is required for installations in areas such as airports.
For comparison, Megasol cites the screen brightness of the iPhone 17 at 3,000 candelas per square meter, corresponding to the luminance of the M450 between 0° and 30°.
The module comes with a 30-year product warranty, weighs approximately 30 kilograms, measures 1,762 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 millimeters, and is certified with hail resistance class 5, according to the company.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
