Mexico sets regional benchmark with new battery storage rules

From ESS News
Mexico has emerged as a leading example for energy storage development in Latin America, according to the White Paper on Energy Storage in Latin America and the Caribbean published by the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE).
The report highlights Mexico’s introduction of the region’s first regulation requiring all solar and wind power plants to install battery systems equivalent to 30% of their installed capacity, with a minimum discharge duration of three hours. The rule, announced in March 2025, is expected to add 574 MW of battery energy storage capacity by 2028.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused.
