UK solar company shut down after defrauding elderly consumers

The High Court in London has wound down Trident West Industries. Fraud investigators found elderly consumers with solar installations were targeted through home visits and cold calls.

A UK solar company has been shut down following a fraud investigation that found elderly consumers were targeted with false promises of government grant refunds. A connected company entered insolvency earlier in 2025.

Investigations carried out by the UK government’s Insolvency Service found 80 complaints were made about cold calls and unsolicited house visits from representatives from Trident West Industries Ltd. and Star Solar Ltd.

Sales staff targeted individuals with existing solar installations to persuade them to purchase parts and maintenance plans, with the promise of government grant refunds to cover the cost.

In one case highlighted by the Insolvency Service, a customer paid GBP 3,420 for an inverter that never arrived. When they cancelled the order, they were sold a maintenance plan for GBP 1,883 with a promise that the remaining balance would be refunded. The refund was never paid.

The Insolvency Service found that more than GBP 3.1 million ($4.0 million) was paid into the bank accounts of the two connected companies between May 2023 and January 2025. Only GBP 7,010 was returned to nine complainants, despite the combined value of complaints and court orders against the companies totaling more than GBP 413,000. The average age of the nine complainants was 76.

Trident West Industries Ltd was wound up at the High Court in London on Oct. 28, while Star Solar Ltd – which is connected through common director Terry Smith – went into voluntary liquidation in April 2025.

Mark George, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said the companies appeared to deliberately exploit vulnerable consumers through cold calling and doorstep selling.

“Customers handed over their money believing they would receive solar equipment and maintenance plans and were repeatedly told government grants would refund their payments. The promised goods and services were not provided, and when customers tried to get their money back, the companies simply stopped responding.

“This is exactly the sort of predatory behavior that undermines consumer confidence and will not be tolerated by the Insolvency Service,” said George.

The listed director of both companies claimed he was not in control of the companies’ bank accounts, had no knowledge of what their assets and liabilities were, and could not explain payments of more than GBP 1 million to various individuals and businesses.

A court-appointed civil servant has been appointed liquidator of Trident West Industries Ltd.