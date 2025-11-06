Ukraine amends loan scheme for home, hybrid solar installations

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy has announced changes to its loan scheme for individuals installing hybrid renewable energy systems.
Individuals installing solar or wind systems alongside storage will now benefit from a one-time reimbursement equivalent to 30% of the loan principal instead of monthly interest rate reimbursements.
A statement from the ministry says the change will expand access to hybrid power supply systems for more households by introducing a “more efficient model of financial state support” and offers tangible benefits to both borrowers and the government.
“Borrowers will immediately benefit from a reduced loan cost for purchasing and installing equipment, while the state and potential donors will be able to better forecast and allocate the funds required for financial support,” the ministry explained.
Ukraine’s Minister of Energy, Svitlana Grynchuk, says that since the preferential loan program was introduced, 3,035 loan agreements have been signed for a total amount exceeding UAH 1 billion ($23.8 million) and covering a combined capacity of over 26 MW.
Grynchuk added that the ministry is working to mobilize additional financing via international partners and financial institutions to ensure the programme’s continuation.
Ukraine deployed 500 MW of solar across the first half of 2025, according to provisional figures from the country’s solar association.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.