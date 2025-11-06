Ukraine amends loan scheme for home, hybrid solar installations

Ukraine is changing its state support mechanism for households installing hybrid renewable energy systems to a one-time, 30% reimbursement of the principal debt. The Ministry of Energy says the change will help increase access to hybrid power supply systems.

Image: Madara, Unsplash

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy has announced changes to its loan scheme for individuals installing hybrid renewable energy systems.

Individuals installing solar or wind systems alongside storage will now benefit from a one-time reimbursement equivalent to 30% of the loan principal instead of monthly interest rate reimbursements.

A statement from the ministry says the change will expand access to hybrid power supply systems for more households by introducing a “more efficient model of financial state support” and offers tangible benefits to both borrowers and the government.

“Borrowers will immediately benefit from a reduced loan cost for purchasing and installing equipment, while the state and potential donors will be able to better forecast and allocate the funds required for financial support,” the ministry explained.

Ukraine’s Minister of Energy, Svitlana Grynchuk, says that since the preferential loan program was introduced, 3,035 loan agreements have been signed for a total amount exceeding UAH 1 billion ($23.8 million) and covering a combined capacity of over 26 MW.

Grynchuk added that the ministry is working to mobilize additional financing via international partners and financial institutions to ensure the programme’s continuation.

Ukraine deployed 500 MW of solar across the first half of 2025, according to provisional figures from the country’s solar association.

