Aermec debuts modular heat pump for residential, commercial buildings

Aermec North America, a unit of Italy-based Aermec, which is itself part of the Giordano Riello International Group, has launched a new water-cooled heat pump system that is claimed to provide more heating and cooling per m2 than any other heat pump on the market.

“Thanks to its compact design, it will play an instrumental role in the retrofitting of existing residential, commercial and industrial buildings in urban areas where powerful, efficient heating and cooling technology solutions are needed for buildings with limited space,” the company said in a statement.

The new product has a modular design, with up to 36 units being stackable to reach a total output of over 1000 tons per bank. Each unit relies on 2 independent 15-ton refrigerant circuits with a nominal output of 30 tons each. The number of tons doesn't refer to the unit's weight but to the tons of heat a building needs.

The WWMG system features a cooling capacity of 30.24 tons and an energy efficiency rating (EER) of 16.30 BTU/Wh. Its heating capacity is 42.61 BTU/Wh and the coefficient of performance (COP) is 4.98. It also features an integrated part-load value (IPLV) of 21.16 BTU/Wh. The IPLV refers to the efficiency of the system based on its performance under various load conditions, not just its maximum capacity.

The heat pump uses R-454B as a refrigerant and can provide hot water at a temperature of up to 60 C, according to the manufacturer. It utilizes a water-cooled chiller and flow switches that reportedly avoid damage due to insufficient water flow. Moreover, it relies on butterfly shut-off valves on both hydronic circuits to isolate individual units from the bank to improve serviceability.

“The refrigerant circuit can be easily disconnected from the unit, maintaining all the functions of the hydronic circuit to ensure correct system operation,” the company said. “The modules are easy to install and link together, thanks to the connections

with grooved joints on the hydronic circuit.”

Each WWMG unit measures 130 cm x 160 cm x 118 cm and weighs 900 kg.

“Whether they’re residential or commercial, buildings in crowded cities often face the difficult challenge of having limited available space for HVAC systems while still needing powerful, reliable heating and cooling solutions to keep occupants comfortable year-round,” the company added. “Thankfully, the WWMG is fully capable of maintaining comfortable temperatures in these buildings all year without crowding the available space, all while meeting the necessary local compliance specifications.”