Riello Solartech unveils hybrid inverters for rooftop PV

Riello Solartech, a unit of Riello Group, has launched a new series of triphase hybrid inverters for applications in rooftop PV projects. The Italian inverter manufacturer offers four versions of the new products, with outputs of 5 kW, 6 kW, 8 kW, and 10 kW. They all feature European efficiency ratings of about 98%, in addition to IP65 protection.
“With a wide operating voltage range of 160-950 Vdc, the new RS Hybrid three-phase inverters have two MPPT trackers,” Riello Solartech said in a statement. “The 5 and 6 kW models accept two strings while on the 8 kW and 10 kW models it is possible to connect three strings. The entire range allows a DC overload of 150% and has a nominal input current of 15 A.”
Each module comes equipped with a 5.3 kWh, 52 V battery. These batteries can use either lithium-ion or lithium-iron phosphate technology and support a maximum charging and discharging current of 100 A. They are installable in series, with the option to connect four to 10 modules to a single inverter, providing a total capacity of up to 53 kWh.
Popular content
“Riello Solartech HV batteries self-configure automatically, without the need for complex manual settings,” the manufacturer said. “It is possible to connect up to 9 inverters in parallel, with each inverter being able to manage up to 10 battery modules equipped with a battery management system (BMS).”
The company noted that disconnectors and protections against overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuits are integrated. In particular, Riello Solartech RS Hybrid three-phase inverters feature “type 2” DC and AC voltage-dependent resistors (VDRs).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.