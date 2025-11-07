Vilion releases new C&I battery energy storage system

The Chinese firm says its new EnerCube product is designed for commercial and industrial applications. It has a capacity of 2,250 kWh.

The EnerCube

Image: Vilion

Chinese energy service company Vilion has released a new containerized modular battery energy storage system. Named the EnerCube, it is designed for commercial and industrial applications, including industrial and office parks, solar-plus-storage-plus-EV-charging stations, and grid ancillary services for grid operators.

“It features high-efficiency charging and discharging capabilities, along with a rapid response time of less than 200ms,” the company said in a statement. “The system consists of eight modular battery cabinets and one electrical cabinet, supporting a maximum configuration of 1,000 kW PCS and a designed capacity of 2,250 kWh.”

