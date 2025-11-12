Italy awards 2 GW in agrivoltaic tender backed by EU funds

From pv magazine Italy

Italy’s MASE has released updated results from the country’s first agrivoltaic tender, confirming that 747 projects with a combined capacity of 2 GW have been selected.

In July, the ministry reported 536 projects totaling 1.59 GW.

Of the selected projects, 363 exceed 1 MW, representing a combined capacity of 1.76 GW and requiring a total budget of €957.1 million. Another 384 smaller projects under 1 MW will add 253 MW at a cost of €141.8 million.

The tender is expected to allocate a total of €1.7 billion, financed through the European Union’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), created in 2021 to support economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Projects awarded under the program will receive subsidies covering up to 40% of eligible costs, along with a guaranteed purchase price for net electricity supplied to the grid.

The ministry said the results mark a key milestone for integrating renewable power with agricultural land use while accelerating Italy’s clean energy targets under the European Green Deal.