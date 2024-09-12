Italy’s first agrivoltaic tenders draws bids for 1.7 GW

From pv magazine Italy

Italy's MASE has announced the results of its first agrivoltaic tender. The ministry received subsidy requests for 643 projects, totaling 1.7 GW.

Subsidizing these projects would require a total investment of about €920 million ($1.01 billion). MASE said most of the proposals came from the sunny southern regions of Italy.

The auction is open to projects of any size from agricultural entrepreneurs or groups with at least one agricultural operator involved.

Only agrivoltaic projects with vertical mounting structures or high-efficiency PV modules can participate. Selected developers will receive rebates covering up to 40% of installation costs and feed-in tariffs for energy fed into the grid.

The final tender results will be published at a later date. The exercise, which is part of Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), has a €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) budget to deploy around 1.04 GW of PV capacity by June 2026.