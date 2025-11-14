Italy added 4.8 GW of solar from January to October, says grid operator

From pv magazine Italy
Italy installed about 4.81 GW of new PV systems in the first 10 months of this year, according to new statistics from national transmission grid operator Terna.
The current growth trajectory suggests a potential contraction for the full year compared with 2024, when installations reached 6.8 GW. Annual additions totaled 5.23 GW in 2023, 2.48 GW in 2022 and 0.94 GW in 2021.
Terna reported that about 732 MW of new PV systems were connected to the grid in October. Installed photovoltaic capacity reached 41.88 GW at the end of October.
Electrochemical storage systems in Italy reached 5.33 GW and 10.66 GWh. Newly deployed storage capacity in the first 10 months of the year totaled 841 MW and 1,541 MWh.
