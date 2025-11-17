Germany eases rules to accelerate battery heat and hydrogen storage

Germany is preparing to ease planning rules for battery, heat, and hydrogen storage systems built outside urban zones.

Image: Mat-hias, Pixabay

Germany policy has become easier for large-scale storage projects with new laws supporting easier planning regulations for non-urban areas. The German Parliament (Bundestag) has now approved a legal amendment that would classify battery, heat, and hydrogen storage as privileged developments in non-urban areas under Paragraph 35 of the Federal Building Code.

The change is designed to simplify zoning and accelerate deployment. Though the measure have passed a crucial legislative vote in the Bundestag, there’s still a step of consent before it can enter into force required by the second legislative chamber of Parliament, the Bundesrat.

