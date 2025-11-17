Jakson Group starts 6 GW ingot-to-module manufacturing project in India

From pv magazine India

Jakson Group has started work on the first phase of its 6 GW integrated solar ingot-to-module manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, India. The foundation stone for the facility was recently laid by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav at the 113.5-acre project site in Maksi, Ujjain District.

The facility, to be built with an investment of more than INR 80 billion ($903 million), is described as the largest solar manufacturing initiative in Madhya Pradesh.

In Phase I, Jakson will establish a 3 GW solar cell line and a 4 GW module line, with backward integration into ingot and wafer production in later phases. The project aims to build a broader solar manufacturing ecosystem in the state by supporting supply chain and ancillary industry growth.

“[The project] reaffirms the success of our progressive and investor-friendly policies. The solar manufacturing hub at Maksi will create skilled jobs for our youth and position our state as the manufacturing and logistics center of India’s clean energy transition,” said Dr. Mohan Yadav, a Madhya Pradesh government official. “It reflects Madhya Pradesh’s strength as a growth-focused state with skilled talent and robust infrastructure, while advancing the nation’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India].”

Jakson Group already has a presence in the state through a 150-thousand-liters-per-day grain-based ethanol manufacturing plant in Balaghat.