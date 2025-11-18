World’s largest foldable rooftop PV system comes online in Switzerland

From pv magazine Germany
A 3.6 MW photovoltaic folding roof has been inaugurated at the Thunersee wastewater treatment plant in the Swiss canton of Bern.
With a module surface area exceeding 23,000 square meters, it is the largest installation of its kind worldwide, according to the project developed, dhp Technology.
The modular folding roof spans several treatment basins, allowing the existing site to serve dual purposes: wastewater treatment at ground level and solar power generation overhead.
dhp Technology expects the system to produce roughly 3 GWh of electricity per year, with the majority consumed on-site. The folding-roof technology is derived from proven Swiss cable car engineering, the company noted. During extreme weather events such as storms, snow, or hail, the solar roof automatically retracts for protection.
“This project demonstrates how we can advance the energy transition pragmatically and effectively,” said Ingo Schoppe, Managing Director of the Thunersee wastewater treatment plant. “We are using existing space intelligently and are thus making a meaningful contribution to security of supply, economic efficiency, and climate protection.”
