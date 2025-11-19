Phono launches 475 W back-contact solar panel

From pv magazine USA

Chinese module manufacturer Phono has unveiled the Quasar 475 W solar panel, based on back-contact n-type technology. The China-based PV company said the dual-glass, bifacial solar module delivers 475 W, with a peak efficiency of 23.27%.

The product, identified as PS475L7GFH-18/VBH | 475W | N – BC, measures 1,800 mm × 1,134mm × 30 mm, and weighs in at 23.5 kg. They are built with 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass on the front paired with 1.6 mm back glass housed within an anodised aluminium alloy frame.

The panels feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating and have a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius, an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

Phono provides a 30-year product warranty and a 30-year linear performance warranty for residential installations. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 88.50% of the nominal output power.

Phono said the module has been engineered to perform in Australia’s tough conditions, having undergone enhanced hail-impact and cyclone testing and carrying a high salt-mist corrosion rating, making it a strong option for coastal and regional installations.

The manufacturer also noted that the back-contact cell technology improves module efficiency and helps maintain output under partial shading scenarios typical of urban rooftops, while the bifacial design allows rear-side light harvesting, providing additional yield in reflective environments such as metal roofs and light-coloured ground surfaces.

John Degotardi, co-founder of Queensland-headquartered wholesaler Supply Partners, said he rates the new Phono panel as one of the best on the market.

“Back-contact plus dual-glass and bifaciality isn’t just for show. It’s about stronger energy yield in real homes, over decades, with fewer compromises in heat, wind or salt air,” he said.

“With a 30-year product and performance warranty for residential systems and local support, Phono is seriously better than similar panels with plastic backsheets.”

Supply Partners, which has offices in Brisbane, Townsville, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, said stock is expected to be available for installers from next month.