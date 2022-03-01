Phono Solar introduces 560W TOPCon solar module with 21.72% efficiency

Chinese solar module manufacturer Phono Solar has unveiled its TOPCon panel series, including two products with power outputs of 420W and 560W.
“The power generation performance of [the] Draco Series Modules under low light conditions has been significantly improved with an additional power yield of up to 30% provided by its bifacial technology, and a cell bifaciality of over 80%,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
The largest module has a power conversion efficiency of 21.72%, an open-circuit voltage of 50.15V and a short-circuit current of 14.12A. It measures 2,274×1,134x35mm and weighs 32.6kg. The smallest device features an efficiency of 21.99%, an open-circuit voltage of 38.36V and a short-circuit current of 13.63A.
Popular content
For both products, the temperature coefficient is 0.32%. They come with a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. The first-year degradation is claimed to be less than 1% and the annual linear degradation is estimated at 0.4% for 30 years.
Phono Solar is a unit of Chinese conglomerate China National Machinery Industry Corporation Ltd (Sinomach). The manufacturer has, currently, a total production capacity of 2GW spread across four factories, of which two are located in China's Nanjing and Dongtai provinces and another two are located in Turkey and Vietnam.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.