The Hydrogen Stream: Index launches blue hydrogen, ammonia demonstration plant in Japan

Index has launched the Kashiwazaki Hydrogen Park in Niigata Prefecture, Japan. The facility comprises a blue hydrogen and ammonia demonstration plant, a power plant, and a gas collection station. "The project is Japan's first to integrate the entire process from the production to the utilisation of hydrogen and ammonia," the Japanese company said, noting that it will source gas from the Minami-Nagaoka field and inject the CO₂ generated as a byproduct during hydrogen and ammonia production into the depleted Higashi-Kashiwazaki reservoir via carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).

Stablegrid has selected ITM Power as the technology partner and supplier for two energy infrastructure projects in Germany, totalling 710 MW of electrolyser capacity. “The two projects will operate exclusively for grid balancing, stabilising the power system, and using underground caverns as hydrogen storage facilities to absorb discrepancies between electricity supply and hydrogen consumption,” said the UK-based PEM technology specialist. Stablegrid expects to reach a final investment decision (FID) on the 30 MW Rüstringen project in 2026 and will begin pre-FEED work for the 680 MW project in January 2026. “The FID for this second project is anticipated in 2028,” the company said in a press release.

Shell Energy Europe has signed two separate power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Germany with Nordsee One and Solarkraftwerk Halenbeck-Rohlsdorf I/II. “The agreements will secure a significant proportion of the renewable electricity needed to power the Refhyne 2 hydrogen electrolyser under construction at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland in Germany,” the Shell subsidiary said. Under the five-year agreement with Nordsee One—a joint venture between Northland Power and RWE—Shell will offtake roughly one-third of the output from the 332 MW wind farm. Under a separate 10-year agreement with Solarkraftwerk Halenbeck-Rohlsdorf, Shell will offtake around 75% of the power generated by a 230 MW solar project now under construction. “A proportion of the power generated by both projects will supply the Refhyne 2 electrolyser when it starts up in 2027.” The 100 MW electrolyser will produce renewable hydrogen for energy products manufactured at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland and used across Europe.

Solvay and Sapio have entered a 10-year agreement to collaborate on renewable hydrogen production at Solvay's Rosignano facility in Italy, part of the Hydrogen Valley Rosignano Project. "Under the agreement, Sapio will construct and manage a 5 MW electrolysis system powered by a 10 MW photovoltaic installation built by Solvay," the Belgian-French chemicals group said, adding that the project is expected to be operational by mid-2026. It has received €16 million in funding from the Tuscan Region as part of Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

ZeroAvia and and Hybrid Air Vehicles have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a hydrogen-electric variant of the Airlander 10. The Airlander 10 is a hybrid aircraft that uses a combination of aerostatic lift, aerodynamic lift, and vectored thrust, with a 10-tonne payload and a maximum range of 4,000 nautical miles. “The initial Airlander 10 will be powered by four diesel engines, providing an emissions reduction of up to 90% compared with aircraft of similar capacity,” said the British–American hydrogen-electric aircraft developer.

Lhyfe has signed a multi-year contract with an operator in the hydrogen heavy-mobility sector. Under the agreement, Lhyfe will supply RfNBO-certified renewable hydrogen (Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin). "Through this new multi-year contract, Lhyfe will deliver more than 200 tonnes of RfNBO hydrogen to its customers. This volume will enable hydrogen trucks to travel over 2.5 million kilometres while avoiding around 1,700 tonnes of CO₂ emissions. The contract has been effective since 1 November 2025," the French company said.