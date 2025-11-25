Indian utility seeks land for new grid-connected solar project

NLC India Ltd. says it has issued a tender for contractors to secure and develop 1,850 acres across multiple states for a solar power project connected to India’s inter-state transmission system (ISTS) on behalf of NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL).

Image: NLC-India

Share

From pv magazine India

NLC India Ltd., on behalf of its subsidiary NLC India Renewables Ltd, has invited bids for the arrangement and development of 1,850 acres of land for an inter-state transmission system-connected solar power project.

The tender requires the selected contractor to secure government or private land on either freehold or leasehold terms in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, or Telangana.

In addition to land arrangement, the contractor will be responsible for design, engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the complete power evacuation package; developing inter-state transmission system connectivity for the proposed solar project; and obtaining all required permits, approvals, NOCs, and clearances related to land and project development. It will also provide operation and maintenance support for the pooling substation, associated equipment, and EHV transmission lines for three years from the commissioning date.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Massive 20 GWh sodium-ion battery manufacturing plant announced in China
24 November 2025 After last year’s slowdown, investment in China’s sodium-ion battery sector is rebounding in 2025, and one of the biggest projects yet has now entered...