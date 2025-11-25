Indian utility seeks land for new grid-connected solar project

From pv magazine India
NLC India Ltd., on behalf of its subsidiary NLC India Renewables Ltd, has invited bids for the arrangement and development of 1,850 acres of land for an inter-state transmission system-connected solar power project.
The tender requires the selected contractor to secure government or private land on either freehold or leasehold terms in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, or Telangana.
In addition to land arrangement, the contractor will be responsible for design, engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the complete power evacuation package; developing inter-state transmission system connectivity for the proposed solar project; and obtaining all required permits, approvals, NOCs, and clearances related to land and project development. It will also provide operation and maintenance support for the pooling substation, associated equipment, and EHV transmission lines for three years from the commissioning date.
