Plenitude tests perovskite-silicon tandem solar modules in utility-scale installation pilot

From pv magazine USA

Swift Solar announced a partnership with solar developer Plenitude for utility-scale pilot testing and evaluation of long-term supply arrangements. Plenitude is a company controlled by Italian energy giant Eni, which targets 15 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. Eni Next, the corporate venture capital arm of Eni, is a strategic investor in Swift Solar.

The partnership represents a milestone in the commercialization of perovskite technology for utility-scale solar. The work includes pilot testing of Swift Solar’s technology at a Plenitude U.S. solar facility. This provides early-stage validation of performance and durability under utility-scale operating conditions.

“Major developers don’t run pilots unless they see real commercial potential, and this reflects Plenitude’s interest in exploring next-generation solar,” said Joel Jean, CEO and co-founder of Swift Solar. “We’re seeing the same urgency from customers across industries. Everyone wants higher performance and more secure domestic supply chains.”

Swift Solar’s perovskite-silicon tandem technology is expected to achieve module efficiencies of 28% or higher, while conventional solar panels operate at 20% to 24%. This provides up to 40% more power from the same footprint, said the company.

The efficiency advantage becomes valuable as electricity demand surges from AI data centers, said Swift Solar. The technology enables power generation from limited land while reducing installation costs and improving project economics.

Swift Solar’s proprietary perovskite tandem technology is backed by exclusive IP from MIT, Stanford, and NREL. The company has over 40 patents and over $60 million in funding from VCs, investors, and government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense.