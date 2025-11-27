India’s Vikram Solar commissions 5 GW automated module plant

From pv magazine India

Vikram Solar today announced the commissioning of its 5 GW PV module production facility at Vallam in Tamil Nadu, increasing its cumulative manufacturing capacity to 9.5 GW.

The company said its Vallam facility features next-generation automation—much of it deployed in India for the first time—including intelligent robotics, advanced material-handling systems, comprehensive built-in quality checks and fully automated packaging.

Spanning 27,000 sq. m, the plant is built on advanced TOPCon technology, engineered for seamless HJT upgrades, and designed to support M10, G12, and G12R formats.

The company said that Vallam plant’s advanced automation ensures consistent product quality, resulting in more reliable modules with lower failure rates and long-term durability. Automated precision also drives higher performance and reduced degradation, translating into better energy yields over the product’s life. With fewer defects, faster production, and improved supply reliability, customers benefit from predictable deliveries and shorter lead times. Every module meets Tier-1 and international quality standards.

The Vallam facility adds to Vikram Solar’s existing presence in Oragadam and follows the recent foundation ceremony for its upcoming Gangaikondan facility.

“Vallam is a defining milestone for Vikram Solar and for India’s solar manufacturing story. Commissioning this 5 GW facility within the year was a bold commitment, and delivering on it signals our readiness for the scale, speed, and innovation the next decade demands,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar. “As we complete over 20 years in this industry, this facility reflects our intent to shape what comes next: advanced manufacturing, automation-led quality, and technology platforms that become new benchmarks for the sector.”

As part of its focus on inclusive growth, Vikram Solar is working toward achieving 40% to 50% gender diversity within the plant’s baseline workforce.