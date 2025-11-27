Philippines commissions 6.5 MW solar project for social housing

A large-scale rooftop solar project located within a social housing community has begun operating in the Philippines.

The Ning Ning Solar Rooftop Project is bringing clean energy to the community, having installed six solar panels on each of 1,986 homes, for a total capacity of 6.5 MW. It is is located in Pasinaya Halls, a social housing complex in the municipality of Naic on the southern shores of Manila Bay.

According to a statement from the Presidential Communications Office of the Philippines, the project is the world’s first grid-connected, utility-scale solar rooftop array within a socialized housing community. The solar power generated is expected to reduce over 6,233 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, equivalent to taking almost 1,000 vehicles off the road.

During a site visit to the project, President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, said that aside from providing solar power to the social housing complex, the project will also generate revenue for community services, including roof repairs, street lighting and waste management by feeding energy back to the grid.

“There is also a benefit to the grid because you are providing additional power, which we all know is something that we need,” the President added. “I believe that this community in Naic is just the beginning… Imagine what we can do if we replicate this sort of effort in neighboring communities and, later on, the rest of the country.”

The project was completed via collaboration between the government, private sector and local communities, the President added. Solaris Inc., the solar energy arm of Philippines real estate developer Joy-Nostalg Group, and its development arm, Raemulan Lands Inc., were among the private sector developers involved.

Under the terms of the project, homeowners sign a usufruct agreement with Solaris that gives the solar company authority to use the roof for up to 50 years. In turn, Solaris installs and maintains the panels while retaining ownership, removing upfront costs for the homeowner.

Local press has reported Joy-Nostalg Group is planning to complete four rooftop solar projects across four housing developments by 2027 for a combined solar capacity in excess of 34 MWac. Project costs across the four sites are expected to reach PHP 1.88 billion ($32 billion). Each of the projects won bids under the fourth round of the recently concluded green energy auction of the Philippines.