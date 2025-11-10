Philippines increases allocation under fourth energy auction 

The fourth Green Energy Auction (GEA-4) of the Philippines has been finalized, with a total 10,195 MW of new capacity awarded across 123 projects, according to figures from the DOE.

The final allocation builds on the 9.4 GW awarded in the auction’s preliminary results in September. Remaining capacity was reassigned to qualified bidders, allowing for an additional 11 projects to be approved.

GEA-4 was first announced earlier this year, offering a total 10,653 MW of new capacity across ground-mounted, roof-mounted and floating solar projects, as well as onshore wind and integrated solar with energy storage systems (IRESS).

The DOE's final auction results highlight ground-mounted solar as the leading technology, with 58 projects accounting for 4.1 GW of the total allocated capacity. The largest ground-mounted solar project under the auction is phase one and two of the Cauayan solar power project, consisting of 270 MW and 630 MW respectively. The project is being developed by SMC Global Light and Power Corp (SGLP) and will be connected to the Luzon grid.

A total of 20 floating solar projects secured over 2.2 GW of the auction capacity. The Angat solar power project in Luzon, also to be developed by SGLP, accounts for over half of this total through a 540 MW first phase and 500 MW second phase of works.

The 20 IRESS projects awarded under GEA-4 account for 1.2 GW of capacity, while four roof-mounted solar accounts cover almost 25 MW. A list of all winning bids is available on the department’s website.

The successful bidders are now required to submit key compliance documents, including performance bonds and system impact studies, by December 6. Projects awarded under the auction round are expected to start delivery between 2026 and 2029.

The third green energy auction (GEA‑3) of the Philippines drew 7.5 GW of bids earlier this year, mainly driven by pumped‑hydro storage and far exceeding its 4.65 GW target. The GEA-2 auction allocated 1.97 GW of solar capacity in July 2023, with the selected developers securing 20-year power purchase agreements.

The Philippines has committed to achieving a 35% share of renewables in its power generation mix by 2030, increasing to 50% by 2040 and more than half by 2050.