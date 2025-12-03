Canadian Solar consolidates US manufacturing assets

From ESS News
Canadian Solar has announced plans to restructure its US operations, resuming direct control over its manufacturing assets in solar and storage while reshoring operations.
The company said it will form a new joint venture, CS PowerTech, to operate its US manufacturing and sales divisions. For the generation and energy storage side, this new entity will oversee both solar module and cell production, as well as the manufacturing and sales of its energy storage systems (ESS), branded as e-STORAGE.
Canadian Solar will hold a controlling 75.1% stake in CS PowerTech, along with acquiring “specific overseas facilities that support US operations,” effectively moving these critical assets out from under the purview of its majority-owned, China-listed subsidiary, CSI Solar, which is based in Suzhou. The transaction is valued at approximately $50 million, determined by “fair market value based on third-party appraisal”, said the release.
To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.