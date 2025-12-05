Panasonic testing PV-driven hydrogen platform in Germany

Panasonic announced it began testing its Panasonic HX hydrogen-based energy solution at its office facility in Munich, Germany.

The Panasonic HX platform typically consists of a renewable energy generator, Panasonic PH3 fuel cells, and battery storage. For the German project, however, batteries were deemed unnecessary thanks to an AI-based energy management system (EMS) that performs real-time fuel cell control in response to fluctuations in renewable energy under European weather conditions.

“The unique feature of hydrogen is its long-term storage capacity,” said Florian Sobek, Business Development Manager at the European Hydrogen Business Promotion Office, who oversees the Panasonic HX project in Europe. “Storage batteries are excellent for shifting excess power peaks and responding to power fluctuations. However, because the Munich site's solar power generation is small and the fluctuations in power demand in the building are minimal, we decided that installing storage batteries was unnecessary.”

Avoiding battery installation reduced the project’s upfront costs and physical footprint. “The biggest hurdle was installing the fuel cell equipment, as we needed to coordinate with the relevant authorities and go through multiple approval and licensing processes,” Sobek explained. “The process of designing and assessing the fuel cell itself, as well as the surrounding infrastructure, such as green hydrogen storage facilities and grid connection, is a challenge that potential customers inevitably face.”

The company said this is the first time it is targeting an office facility rather than a manufacturing plant with a 100% renewable energy supply.

The HX platform at the Munich site relies on 190 kW of rooftop PV and three 10 kW PH3 fuel cell systems.

According to Panasonic, the PH3 system achieves roughly twice the maximum output of previous models and can now be adjusted in 1 kW increments. Its compact size and quiet operation make it well-suited for urban areas and office spaces.

The system uses green hydrogen produced in Germany and Austria by unspecified suppliers. The fuel is delivered via a 40-foot hydrogen tank trailer.

The first Panasonic HX pilot project was launched in April 2022 at a fuel cell factory in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, Japan, and was later deployed at a microwave oven assembly plant in Cardiff, Wales, UK.

“As infrastructure development, including green hydrogen supply networks, progresses in Europe, the cost of green hydrogen will fall, supporting the widespread adoption of fuel cells,” Soebek stated. “Eventually, fuel cells will become a viable clean energy option, much like solar power is today. Our efforts in Munich are a sure step toward a future in which hydrogen solutions centered around fuel cells will become an essential part of society and contribute to sustainable lifestyles.”