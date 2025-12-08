US adds 21.2 GW of solar through September 2025

From pv magazine USA

US solar developers added 21.2 GW of solar through September 2025, according to FERC. This exceeds the 20 GW added through September in 2024.

Solar represents most of the power capacity added to the grid through September 2025, which totaled 28.2 GW.

Solar now represents 11.78% all U.S. installed generating capacity, said FERC. Natural gas has the largest share (42.2%), followed by coal (14.61%), wind (11.8%), nuclear (7.8%), and hydropower (7.6%).

Projects brought online this September include:

Sebree Solar LLC’s 250.0 MW Sebree Solar Project in Henderson County, KY.

174 Power Global Corp’s 150.0 MW Black Hollow Sun LLC in Pueblo County, CO.

Eldorado Solar Project II LLC’s 150.0 MW Eldorado Solar Project in Saline County, IL.

Daggett Solar Power 1 LLC’s 149.0 MW Daggett 1 Project in San Bernardino County, CA.

Escape Solar LLC’s 115.0 MW Escape Solar Plant in Lincoln County, NV.

Bluebird Solar LLC’s 100.0 MW Bluebird Solar Project in Harrison County, KY.

Faraday Solar A LLC’s 85.3 MW Faraday Solar A Project in Utah County, UT.

Faraday Solar B LLC’s 85.3 MW Faraday Solar B Project in Utah County, UT.

Faraday Solar C LLC’s 85.3 MW Faraday Solar C Project in Utah County, UT.

Faraday Solar D LLC’s 85.3 MW Faraday Solar D Project in Utah County, UT.

Faraday Solar E LLC’s 85.3 MW Faraday Solar E Project in Utah County, UT.

Faraday Solar F LLC’s 85.3 MW Faraday Solar F Project in Utah County, UT.

Faraday Solar G LLC’s 85.3 MW Faraday Solar G Project in Utah County, UT.

Bronson Solar LLC’s 74.5 MW Bronson Solar Project in Levy County, FL.

Faraday Solar H LLC’s 55.8 MW Faraday Solar H Project in Utah County, UT.

Faraday Solar I LLC’s 55.8 MW Faraday Solar I Project in Utah County, UT.

Faraday Solar J LLC’s 55.8 MW Faraday Solar J Project in Utah County, UT.

Richland Township Solar II LLC’s 10.8 MW Richland Township Solar II Project in Marshall County, IL.

SG Oneida PV LLC’s 7.1 MW Project Oneida East Solar Facility in Oneida County, NY.

Pope Creek Solar LLC’s 5.7 MW Pope Creek Solar Project in Mercer County, IL.

Geer Rd Solar 2 LLC’s 5.0 MW Geer Rd Solar 2 Project in Washington County, NY.

Lincoln LI18 Solar LLC’s 5.0 MW Lincoln LI18 Solar LLC in Livingston County, IL.

Longleaf Pine Solar LLC’s 5.0 MW Longleaf Pine Solar Project in Davie County, NC.

New Paris Road Solar 1 LLC’s 5.0 MW New Paris Road Solar 1 LLC in Oneida County, NY.

Nexus NSF Solar Investco LLC’s 5.0 MW solar powered Nexus NSF Edmeston 1 Project in Otsego County, NY.

Pivot Energy’s 5.0 MW Pivot Solar 32 Project in Morgan County, CO.

Williams Solar LLC’s 5.0 MW Williams Solar Project in Johnston County, NC.