France’s Solarpro launches steel deck mounting system for rooftop PV

From pv magazine France
Solarpro, a Paris-based PV company, has developed a steel deck mounting structure that incorporates a drilling-free fixing system for rooftop solar panels.
Waterproofing is a key concern when installing solar panels on buildings, particularly where multiple contractors must coordinate on overlapping schedules. Solarpro designed the Solaboac system to address this challenge for steel roofs.
The current version of Solaboac is compatible with three families of high-efficiency panels: the Tarka 126 from French manufacturer Voltec; the new Tarka 110 and 120 models ranging from 425 W to 500 W in various aesthetic finishes; and the Vertex S+ from Chinese manufacturer Trinasolar, which reaches 460 W.
Installation follows standard tray methods and complies with French roof standard DTU 40.35, using standard fasteners. “With its easy-to-handle hooks, only one tool is needed: a six-sided Allen key,” the company said.
The system operates without mounting rails, using two compact hooks per module, each measuring 7 cm × 7 cm × 7 cm and weighing 160 grams. Finishing clips secure the installation, and an Aluzinc coating protects the roof from corrosion. The multi-part structure allows the steel tray to be installed independently from the integration system.
“The responsibilities of the different trades are therefore completely separate. No 10-year warranty disputes are possible,” the company said.
Since 2008, around 100 residential and industrial PV projects have used Solaboac systems, including the CSTB building in Champs-sur-Marne, the Solaris building in Clamart, the Mondelez headquarters, and a church in La Tourlandry in Maine-et-Loire.
In addition to manufacturing and distributing mounting solutions, Solarpro operates a portfolio of 1 MW of PV installations and has approximately 10 MW of projects under development.
