Voltec Solar unveils hail-resistant PV module

from pv magazine France.

French manufacturer Voltec Solar has developed a solar module specifically designed to withstand large hailstones.

The Tarka Diamant module is equipped with ultra-resistant RG5-certified photovoltaic glass, capable of withstanding impacts from 55 mm hailstones without visible damage or loss of performance.

The module features photovoltaic glass based on a patented design that was developed in collaboration with ballistics experts and exceeds the IEC 61215 standard for solar modules. The RG5 certification is the highest level of resistance listed by the European hail index (AEAI-VKF), with standard solar modules generally limited to class RG3 (30 mm).

Thomas Regrettier, Technical Manager at Voltec Solar, said the module incorporates up to 19% recycled glass, sourced from certified European loops.

“This innovation relocalizes the glass value chain,” Regrettier added. “It is the first solar glass produced in France. In addition, the absence of antimony and arsenic promotes complete recyclability.”