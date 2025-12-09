Solar Stewardship Initiative publishes guide for solar supply chain

SSI has published its first Buyers Guide, a 54-page document designed for companies, project developers, investors, and public institutions to strengthen responsible procurement in the solar sector.

The guide is structured in two parts. A public section provides practical recommendations for buyers, while a members-only appendix includes templates, checklists, and sample contract clauses. Collaboration with SSI member companies informed development of the document, which is designed to support preparation for emerging regulatory requirements, including due diligence obligations, forced labor prohibitions, and new transparency standards.

Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) operates as an industry-led program focused on sustainability across the PV supply chain. SolarPower Europe and Solar Energy UK launched the initiative in 2022 as a supply-chain assurance system for the solar sector, with the objective of strengthening confidence in manufacturing practices, factory conditions, and product traceability. The framework is designed to align solar manufacturing with international environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

The SSI evaluation framework assesses company performance across governance, business ethics, environmental management, and human and labor rights. Member companies must have two operational sites assessed against the ESG Standard by an accredited certification body, such as TÜV Rheinland, within 12 months of joining, the initiative said.

The SSI registry currently lists 14 certified sites operated by photovoltaic module manufacturers Astronergy, Canadian Solar, DMEGC Solar, JA Solar, Jinko Solar, Risen Energy, and Trina Solar, according to the initiative’s website. The ESG assessment process covers 96 criteria, including 23 criteria for governance and business ethics, 21 criteria for environmental performance, and 52 criteria for human and labor rights.