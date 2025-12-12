Indian company rolls out sodium-ion storage systems for homes, businesses

Naxion Energy says its new sodium-ion systems target residential and commercial users seeking locally made, safer alternatives to legacy backup technologies.

Image: Naxion Energy India

Naxion Energy (formerly Sodion Energy) has introduced its sodium-ion–based energy storage systems for the residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) sectors. The storage systems are available in 3.5 kW, 5 kW, and 10 kW models, and the batteries can be expanded to double the system’s storage capacity.

Designed, developed, and manufactured at its Coimbatore plant, the new all-in-one energy storage platform comes with a fully integrated battery, inverter, and solar MPPT.

The company said its sodium-ion–based energy storage systems offer a more cost-efficient alternative to legacy lead-acid batteries.

