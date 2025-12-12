The renewable energy sector is evolving at an extraordinary pace. We're navigating technological disruption and regulatory complexity while racing to deliver the energy transition. In this context, gender diversity isn't just ethically right, it's commercially essential for innovation and adaptability.

Research consistently shows that gender-diverse teams make better decisions, identify risks more effectively, and innovate more successfully. Companies with diverse leadership are 25% more likely to be profitable. In an industry building new systems and institutions, we have a unique opportunity to design equity in from the start rather than retrofitting it onto legacy structures. Yet the World Economic Forum says we won't reach gender parity until 2158 at current rates. That's five generations away. We simply cannot wait that long, particularly in an industry racing to deliver the energy transition.

At Solarport, our strong ESG focus reflects this thinking. We're working on meaningful initiatives around wellbeing, flexibility, charitable work, and community engagement because companies that truly value diverse perspectives attract better talent, make better decisions, and build more resilient organisations. The renewable energy transition will either be inclusive or it will be incomplete.

One of the most persistent barriers I’ve witnessed is how women are socialised. We're taught to only apply for roles when we can tick every box, not to appear difficult, too loud or “emotional”, not to trust our instincts. Research shows men apply for promotion or a new role when they're 60% qualified; women wait until they're 100% qualified. I've watched this play out throughout my career.

This isn't something women need to ‘fix' about themselves. It's something organisations need to change by valuing different communication styles, challenging bias in hiring and promotions, and creating cultures where women aren't penalised for behaviours that are rewarded in men.

The maternity penalty remains significant. Research shows mothers face wage penalties and slower career progression. I've lived this as a mother of two daughters. Historically, rigid working structures forced impossible choices between career and caring responsibilities.

The shift toward flexible working in recent years has been life-changing for many of us, myself included, enabling fuller participation without sacrificing family commitments. At Solarport, we're in the process of introducing progressive changes to how we work, updating our policies and benefits to reflect modern realities. We recognise that supporting people properly through flexible working, and wellbeing initiatives improves retention, performance, and helps us attract the best talent that values those commitments.

I've been fortunate to have incredible female mentors throughout my career. Early on, when I was a paralegal, a female partner gave me advice that stuck: if you want a promotion, act in the role you're aiming for. Make it a no-brainer. Always act up. That simple reframing changed how I approached progression.

Later, through the 30% Club initiative, I had a mentor with three children in their late teens and early twenties, and a demanding senior role. Seeing her navigate everything, going from her big job to home to support one child with finals, another with A-levels, another with GCSEs, was inspiring. She represented what I could be: both a great mother and have a great career. She'd navigated a trickier era than mine and showed me what was possible. Her biggest career advice? Network, network, network. Networks are where real strength and change happen.

While I value mentoring, I believe sponsorship deserves more focus. Mentors offer advice; sponsors champion you and advocate in rooms where you're not present. Both matter, but sponsorship tangibly shifts careers. The mentoring conversations I've been part of often centre on unlearning – recognising conditioning for what it is, seeking sponsors alongside mentors, and learning to advocate for yourself despite ingrained hesitation.

At Solarport, building diverse representation has had a tangible impact on our ability to attract and retain the best talent. In a competitive market where skilled professionals have choices, our commitment to inclusion has become a real differentiator. People want to work for organisations that reflect their values, and gender diversity, particularly at leadership level, signals that we're serious about creating an environment where everyone can thrive.

The broader evidence is substantial. Companies in the top quartile for gender diversity outperform on profitability, make better decisions and innovate more successfully. In renewable energy, where we're navigating rapid change and complexity, these capabilities matter enormously. When leadership reflects diverse experiences, decisions improve. Different perspectives challenge assumptions, identify blind spots, and lead to more robust solutions.

Addressing these barriers requires both individual awareness and institutional change. Through initiatives like our Solarport Women's Forum, we're creating infrastructure for collective progress: challenging outdated practices, sharing experiences, and holding ourselves accountable for creating truly inclusive environments where everyone can contribute fully.

For women entering the solar and renewable energy industry today, my advice is this: recognise that socialisation patterns are conditioning, not reality. Seek sponsors, not just mentors. Build networks and collective strength. Individual resilience matters, but sustainable change requires collective effort.

Focus on both personal advancement and systemic improvement. Your success matters, but lasting change requires evolving the systems themselves. We need accelerated progress, and that requires everyone, particularly male allies, actively creating and supporting opportunity.

The transition needs diverse leadership and representation now. We don't have until 2158 to achieve parity, and the renewable energy sector, racing to build our sustainable future, certainly can't wait.

Gemma Buckley is Chief Legal Officer and board member at Solarport, the UK's leading solar infrastructure company specialising in the design, production and distribution of high-quality solar mounting systems. Her solar journey began in early 2013 when she joined a leading EPC as Legal Counsel during the early days of ground mount solar in the UK. She spent nine years as Principal Legal Counsel at the FTSE100 company, where she became part of the leadership team and co-chaired the gender diversity network. As a mother of two daughters, Gemma has experienced firsthand the barriers women face in balancing career progression with caring responsibilities, and is passionate about creating systemic change. At Solarport, Gemma co-launched the Women's Forum and oversees the company's strong ESG focus. She is committed to pioneering progressive workplace practices and building inclusive environments where diverse talent can thrive in the renewable energy sector.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.