Aiko achieves 24.8% efficiency in commercial solar module production

The result concerns the company’s Comet 3N modules and has been confirmed by TÜV Nord in Germany.

Aiko Comet 3N modules with 24.8% efficiency deployed in a megawatt-scale solar project

Image: AIKO

Chinese back-contact (BC) module manufacturer Aiko announced that it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 24.8% in the commercial production of its Comet 3N panels, designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) PV projects.

The result was confirmed by TÜV Nord in Germany.

Aiko stated that the module is based on its proprietary all-back-contact (ABC) cell technology and has achieved a peak efficiency of 25.05%.

“Several megawatt-scale solar projects equipped with the 24.8% efficient Comet 3N modules are now in commercial operation across China, Southeast Asia, and Europe, demonstrating both strong market adoption and real-world energy yield performance,” Aiko said, without providing further details.

