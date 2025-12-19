China’s first polysilicon consolidation steps unlikely to move prices in Q1

China’s largest polysilicon producers have begun early-stage coordination aimed at curbing overcapacity, but analysts say the measures are unlikely to materially affect prices in the first quarter of 2026, as key elements of the plan remain undefined.

Momentum picked up last week with the creation of a CNY 3 billion ($425.9 million) coordination platform in Beijing involving five of the country’s largest manufacturers, other investors and the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA). Separately, GCL Technology said it had established a $287 million entity to acquire a stake in Inner Mongolia Xinyuan Silicon Material Technology Co. Ltd.