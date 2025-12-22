BYD surpasses 1.5 million residential storage systems worldwide

From ESS News

BYD Energy Storage said it has passed 1.5 million installed residential energy storage systems worldwide via its BatteryBox brand, a milestone the company first announced on Dec. 18.

It said the milestone reflected 10 years of effort in the residential and small commercial energy storage market, and claimed to be one of the most widely adopted distributed energy storage solutions globally.

BYD didn’t break down which regions its BatteryBox systems where most sold into.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.