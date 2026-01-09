Chinese PV Industry Brief: Regulator halts $7 billion polysilicon plan

China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) convened a closed-door meeting in Beijing on Jan. 6 with the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) and major participants involved in a $7 billion plan to cut polysilicon overcapacity, sources told <b>pv magazine</b>.

The plan involved China’s six largest polysilicon producers – Tongwei, GCL, Daqo, Xinte, East Hope, and Asia Silicon – and envisaged raising about CNY 50 billion ($7 billion) to buy and idle roughly one-third of the country’s polysilicon production. The six companies together have nearly 2.5 million metric tons (MT) of capacity; the rest of the industry accounts for 700,000 MT.

SAMR reportedly flagged monopoly risks linked to the stockpiling platform set up on Dec. 9 and said that since July 2025, participating companies had coordinated under the banner of “industry self-discipline” through commitment letters, consolidation plans, and dynamic supply adjustment measures.