Chinese PV Industry Brief: Regulator halts $7 billion polysilicon plan

China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) convened a closed-door meeting in Beijing on Jan. 6 with the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) and major participants involved in a $7 billion plan to cut polysilicon overcapacity, sources told <b>pv magazine</b>.
The plan involved China’s six largest polysilicon producers – Tongwei, GCL, Daqo, Xinte, East Hope, and Asia Silicon – and envisaged raising about CNY 50 billion ($7 billion) to buy and idle roughly one-third of the country’s polysilicon production. The six companies together have nearly 2.5 million metric tons (MT) of capacity; the rest of the industry accounts for 700,000 MT.
SAMR reportedly flagged monopoly risks linked to the stockpiling platform set up on Dec. 9 and said that since July 2025, participating companies had coordinated under the banner of “industry self-discipline” through commitment letters, consolidation plans, and dynamic supply adjustment measures.
SAMR reportedly flagged monopoly risks linked to the stockpiling platform set up on Dec. 9 and said that since July 2025, participating companies had coordinated under the banner of "industry self-discipline" through commitment letters, consolidation plans, and dynamic supply adjustment measures.
The regulator said these measures had contributed to rising polysilicon prices and amounted to coordinated control over output and sales volumes, market allocation by capital contribution, and pressure on downstream margins. SAMR ordered associations and companies to review all actions, submit documentation including agreements, meeting minutes, and reports, and implement corrective measures.
Specifically, SAMR prohibited any agreements on production or sales volumes, capacity, pricing, output quotas, profit sharing, market division, or exchange of price and production information. All parties must submit written rectification plans by Jan. 20.
A SAMR official said this ex-ante intervention warns the industry that violations will trigger formal investigations and enforcement actions. Industry sources confirmed CPIA has suspended monthly coordination meetings and paused all previously agreed production or price restraint measures.
The market responded immediately. Polysilicon futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange fell 9% on Jan. 8, hitting the daily down limit, and dropped a further 8.11% on Jan. 9, closing at CNY 51,300/MT, near October 2025 levels.
