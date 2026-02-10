EnBW seeks investor for Senec to fund growth

From ESS News

EnBW said it is seeking a new investor for Senec, its Leipzig-based storage subsidiary. The company, originally acquired from Deutsche Energieversorgung in 2017 and later renamed Senec, develops and sells storage systems.

“The search for a potential investor for Senec is in its early stages. Senec underwent a comprehensive organizational, strategic, and product restructuring last year, preparing itself for success in the market,” an EnBW spokesperson told pv magazine, confirming a report in German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.

The company said it is pursuing growth and intends to focus more on software offerings for its customers in addition to storage hardware.

