EnBW seeks investor for Senec to fund growth

EnBW says it is seeking a new investor for its Senec storage subsidiary Senec to support further growth, though the company could remain wholly owned. The search comes after a comprehensive restructuring and aims to fund expansion in software, hardware, and international markets.

Image: Senec

Share

From ESS News

EnBW said it is seeking a new investor for Senec, its Leipzig-based storage subsidiary. The company, originally acquired from Deutsche Energieversorgung in 2017 and later renamed Senec, develops and sells storage systems.

“The search for a potential investor for Senec is in its early stages. Senec underwent a comprehensive organizational, strategic, and product restructuring last year, preparing itself for success in the market,” an EnBW spokesperson told pv magazine, confirming a report in German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.

The company said it is pursuing growth and intends to focus more on software offerings for its customers in addition to storage hardware.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Deye releases new off-grid inverter series
09 February 2026 The Chinese manufacturer said its new OG02 series includes IP-65-rated inverters with an AC output power of 3 kW to 6 kW. The new products also featur...