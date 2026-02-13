Philippines to auction 25 GW of renewables by 2035

The Department of Energy of the Philippines plans to auction an additional 25 GW of renewable energy capacity under its flagship green energy auction (GEA) program by 2035.

The announcement, made during the 2026 Renewable Energy Investment Forum on Feb. 13, also unveiled plans for the next four GEAs, scheduled for launch across 2026 and 2027.

The Philippines' GEA is a competitive bidding program aimed at private investors. The most recently-completed round was GEA-4, which approved 10.2 GW of renewables across solar, wind and storage projects in November, including 4.1 GW of ground-mounted and 2.2 GW of floating solar. GEA-5, which specifically focuses on offshore wind, opened the same month.

Marissa P. Cerezo, director of the department's Renewable Management Bureau, said GEA-6 will launch within the first quarter of this year and will specifically focus on floating solar and wind technologies. While an installation target is yet to be set, Cerezo said that it will include unsubscribed capacities left over from GEA-4.

GEA-7, also set for launch this year, will focus on rooftop solar in the archipelago of Visayas and the island of Mindanao, as well as solar-plus-storage systems in Mindanao, in collaboration with the Mindanao Development Authority.

A target delivery commencement period (TDCP) plan shared by the department targets 55 MW of rooftop solar in Visayas and 30 MW of rooftop solar in Mindanao by 2028, as well as 3.2 GW of solar-plus-storage across Visayas, Mindanao and Luzon.

The GEA-8 round will focus on more specialized solar technologies including solar on canals, agrisolar and solar on stilts over fishponds. This auction, scheduled for either later this year or 2027, will be developed in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and National Irrigation Administration.

Cerezo also announced GEA-9, expected to commence in 2027, that will cover solar, biomass, geothermal, hydropower and onshore wind technologies. While installation capacities for the forthcoming auctions are yet to be released, the TDCP shared during the conference targets a further 910 MW of floating solar capacity by 2035.

The Philippines has set a target of achieving a 35% share of renewables in its power generation mix by 2030, increasing to 50% by 2040 and more than half by 2050.