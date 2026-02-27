Greece to open applications for 130 MW agrivoltaics plan

A Greek law introduced at the end of 2025 sets a target of 130 MW of agrivoltaics across the country’s 13 regional prefectures. Each prefecture may install up to 10 MW, while individual agrivoltaic systems are capped at 200 kW.
The policy is designed to support farmers, who are the only eligible owners of the new agrivoltaic plants. Each farmer may own up to two systems.
Agrivoltaic projects may be paired with battery storage providing at least one hour of duration, enabling batteries to deliver the PV system’s maximum output for at least one hour. Batteries may not charge from the grid.
The distribution network operator said it will accept applications during the first 10 days of each month until the 10 MW cap in each prefecture is reached.
Join us on March 5 for the Dual harvest, double trouble: Tackling EPC barriers in agrivoltaics design pv magazine session in English language at KEY – The Energy Transition Expo in Rimini. Experts will share insights on current agrivoltaic technologies, key design choices and the main barriers to standardized, scalable dual‑use projects in Europe and Italy, including region‑specific EPC issues.
Join us on March 5 for the Dual harvest, double trouble: Tackling EPC barriers in agrivoltaics design pv magazine session in English language at KEY – The Energy Transition Expo in Rimini.
Experts will share insights on current agrivoltaic technologies, key design choices and the main barriers to standardized, scalable dual‑use projects in Europe and Italy, including region‑specific EPC issues.
Applications will be accepted nationwide, including on non-interconnected islands not linked to the mainland grid, and will be assessed on a first-come, first-served basis. All submissions must comply with the operator’s guidelines, including the provision of bank guarantee letters or equivalent financial security.
Agrivoltaic systems must be installed at least 2.1 meters above ground level and located on cultivated farmland or on greenhouse rooftops.
Under the remuneration scheme, approved plants will sign contracts with Greece’s Operator of Renewable Energy Sources (DAPEEP). Systems on non-interconnected island grids will instead contract with the distribution grid operator. In both cases, contracts will provide a fixed tariff for generated electricity.
The government has not yet announced the tariff level, but the Ministry of Environment and Energy is expected to do so in the coming weeks. Farmers are widely expected to move quickly to secure capacity under the program.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.