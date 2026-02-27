Greece to open applications for 130 MW agrivoltaics plan

A Greek law introduced at the end of 2025 sets a target of 130 MW of agrivoltaics across the country’s 13 regional prefectures. Each prefecture may install up to 10 MW, while individual agrivoltaic systems are capped at 200 kW.

The policy is designed to support farmers, who are the only eligible owners of the new agrivoltaic plants. Each farmer may own up to two systems.

Agrivoltaic projects may be paired with battery storage providing at least one hour of duration, enabling batteries to deliver the PV system’s maximum output for at least one hour. Batteries may not charge from the grid.

The distribution network operator said it will accept applications during the first 10 days of each month until the 10 MW cap in each prefecture is reached.