Vanadium flow and lithium-ion combine in world’s largest grid-forming hybrid storage plant in China

From ESS News
A 300 MW/1,200 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, has entered commercial operation after completing performance validation testing. The project uses a combination of lithium iron phosphate and vanadium flow batteries, aiming to pair fast-response batteries with longer-duration storage in a hybrid configuration.
It uses grid-forming power-conversion systems supplied by Sineng Electric, each at 1.25 MW. The system can provide power support, virtual inertia and damping support during grid disturbances, and black-start functions during outages. Sineng millisecond-level power support, virtual inertia and damping support, suppressing wide-frequency oscillations under both major and minor grid disturbances
The facility located in the Kubuqi Desert is part of a 3 GW/12.8 GWh energy storage buildout in the Inner Mongolia region known as the Gushanliang energy storage power station. Performance validation testing was said to be via a three-charge/three-discharge process.
