RENA secures 1.2 GW TOPCon equipment order in India

RENA Technologies says it will supply advanced wet chemical processing systems for Celloraa Energy’s 1.2 GW tunnel-oxidized passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell line in Gujarat, India, with water consumption cut by 50%, H₂O₂-free processes, and start of cell production targeted for the end of fiscal 2026–27.

Image: RENA Technologies

Share

From pv magazine India

RENA Technologies will provide its latest generation wet processing equipment, including InEtchSide 4+, BatchPolyClean N600, BatchEtch N600, and BatchTex N600, supporting high-efficiency TOPCon solar cell production while reducing operational expenditures through sustainable manufacturing practices such as Zero Liquid Discharge.

Local service and support will be provided through long-standing partner International Marketing Corporation (IMC), Mumbai, alongside digital smart service to assist Celloraa’s rapid ramp-up.

RENA and Celloraa are also preparing a memorandum of understanding to jointly advance next-generation solar manufacturing technologies, focusing on water-saving innovations, process optimization, and production readiness for future concepts such as interdigitated back contact (IBC) cells.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

German startup launches gateway to block inverter kill switches
25 February 2026 German startup Solarsecure Tech has introduced a gateway designed to decouple PV inverters from manufacturer clouds and block unauthorized remote cont...