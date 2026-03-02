RENA secures 1.2 GW TOPCon equipment order in India

From pv magazine India
RENA Technologies will provide its latest generation wet processing equipment, including InEtchSide 4+, BatchPolyClean N600, BatchEtch N600, and BatchTex N600, supporting high-efficiency TOPCon solar cell production while reducing operational expenditures through sustainable manufacturing practices such as Zero Liquid Discharge.
Local service and support will be provided through long-standing partner International Marketing Corporation (IMC), Mumbai, alongside digital smart service to assist Celloraa’s rapid ramp-up.
RENA and Celloraa are also preparing a memorandum of understanding to jointly advance next-generation solar manufacturing technologies, focusing on water-saving innovations, process optimization, and production readiness for future concepts such as interdigitated back contact (IBC) cells.
