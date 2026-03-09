Jackery introduces SolarVault 3 series of residential solar storage solutions in the Netherlands

Jackery has introduced its SolarVault 3 series, an all-around residential solar storage solution designed for modern European households. It combines solar PV power generation with battery energy storage, AI-powered energy intelligence, advanced safety protection, and ease-of-use in one integrated system.

The SolarVault 3 series delivers a balanced, end-to-end energy experience and is built for real homes, real energy habits, and real-life conditions – from everyday self-consumption to backup power. The systems can be integrated with the networks of Nordpool, Tibber, Rabot, and over 860 energy suppliers to allow market-based optimization.

Three tailored models

The SolarVault 3 Pro (S3 Pro) model is best for apartments and homes seeking an all-in-one system for daily power needs. With up to 4000 W of PV input and four independent MPPTs, the system offers 1200 W AC output and can generate up to 4,800 kWh per year, effectively transforming balconies or rooftops into high-performance personal power plants. S3 Pro offers an expandable storage capacity from 2.52 kWh to 15.12 kWh, supporting up to five battery packs.

The all-in-one SolarVault 3 Pro Max (S3 Pro Max) is designed for larger homes and families with high-power needs. With a plug-and-play set up, the S3 Pro Max features an increased maximum power output of 2500 W AC, both on-grid or off-grid, when connected to one or more battery packs.

The SolarVault 3 Pro Max AC (S3 Pro Max AC) is a 2500 W AC-coupled solar storage solution that allows households to add battery storage without rewiring. Designed for homes that already operate a photovoltaic system, the system offers 2.52 kWh to 15.12 kWh of storage and delivers up to 2500 W of on-grid output, enabling users to instantly build a battery storage system and increase self-consumption.

The S3 Pro Max AC is particularly relevant for countries like the Netherlands, where the planned phase-out of the net metering scheme starting in 2027 is shifting the economic focus away from feeding electricity into the grid and toward maximizing on-site energy use. In this context, the system stores surplus AC power from an existing solar setup, as well as low-cost grid electricity during off-peak hours under a dynamic tariff. When electricity prices rise or household demand increases in the evening, the stored energy is automatically discharged. The S3 Pro Max AC model offers a practical pathway for homeowners to store surplus solar energy and improve long-term cost efficiency.

All three models in the SolarVault 3 series feature an intelligent AI system that automatically optimizes energy use, storage, and cost-efficiency. By analyzing real-time data, it ensures smarter, more sustainable energy management for the home. Built with LFP battery cells, the SolarVault 3 series is engineered for safety and reliability, having passed more than 1,000 reliability tests, according to Jackery. In addition, the system features terminal temperature detection for both PV and grid connections, providing instant alerts at the first sign of overheating. A built-in aerosol fire-suppression system automatically activates if critical temperatures are reached, adding an extra layer of protection against internal fire risks. The models in the series are backed by a 10-year warranty and a 15-year lifespan.

Jackery will participate in Solar Solutions Amsterdam, taking place March 10–12 (Booth J06). This underscores Jackery’s active role in the Dutch residential energy market. Learn more at Jackery official Dutch website.